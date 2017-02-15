Stifel Nicolaus Boosts FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) Price Target to $15.00

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on FormFactor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded FormFactor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FormFactor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.43.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) opened at 11.95 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is $846.13 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81. FormFactor has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $13.15.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business earned $123.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.46 million. FormFactor had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FormFactor will post $0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 131.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 27,592 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in FormFactor by 29.2% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 185,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 41,873 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in FormFactor by 22.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,999,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,947,000 after buying an additional 923,309 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the second quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in FormFactor by 16.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 47,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells and supports semiconductor probe card products. The Company is a supplier of probe cards to the manufacturers of dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), flash memory devices, microprocessor, chipset and other system on chip (SoC) devices. Semiconductor manufacturers use its probe cards to perform wafer test, which is the testing of the semiconductor die, or chips.

