Spark Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2016 Earnings of ($4.27) Per Share (ONCE)

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Swann issued their FY2016 earnings estimates for shares of Spark Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday. Leerink Swann analyst J. Schwartz anticipates that the firm will post earnings per share of ($4.27) for the year. Leerink Swann currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Spark Therapeutics’ Q4 2016 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q1 2017 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2017 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($4.38) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ONCE. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Vetr downgraded shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.43.

Shares of Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) opened at 64.75 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $59.01 and its 200-day moving average is $56.84. The firm's market cap is $1.99 billion. Spark Therapeutics has a one year low of $28.38 and a one year high of $65.99.

Shares of Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) opened at 64.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.01 and its 200-day moving average is $56.84. The firm’s market cap is $1.99 billion. Spark Therapeutics has a one year low of $28.38 and a one year high of $65.99.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 14.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Spark Therapeutics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Spark Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 39,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Spark Therapeutics by 105.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Spark Therapeutics by 113.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Barge Joseph La sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $158,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,058.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anand Mehra sold 122,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $6,760,090.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 500,522 shares of company stock valued at $27,259,870 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Spark Therapeutics

Spark Therapeutics, Inc (Spark) is engaged in developing products in the field of gene therapy. The Company focuses on treating orphan diseases. It has a pipeline of product candidates targeting multiple rare blinding conditions, hematologic disorders and neurodegenerative diseases. Its SPK-RPE65 (voretigene neparvovec) targets genetic blinding conditions known as inherited retinal dystrophies (IRDs).

