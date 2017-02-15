Southern Company (The) (SO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share on Monday, March 6th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of Southern Company (NYSE:SO) opened at 48.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.05. Southern Company has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $54.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.05.

In related news, CEO William P. Bowers sold 70,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $3,454,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,996,060.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Southern Company (The) in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Southern Company (The) in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on Southern Company (The) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.92.

Southern Company (The) Company Profile

The Southern Company (Southern Company) is a holding company. The Company owns all of the stock of the traditional operating companies and Southern Power Company (Southern Power), and owns other direct and indirect subsidiaries. Southern Company’s segments include the sale of electricity by four traditional operating companies, Southern Power and All Other.

