S&P Global set a €47.00 ($50.00) price target on Societe Generale SA (EPA:GLE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GLE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €49.20 ($52.34) price objective on shares of Societe Generale SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €53.00 ($56.38) price objective on shares of Societe Generale SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €51.00 ($54.26) price objective on shares of Societe Generale SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €34.00 ($36.17) price objective on shares of Societe Generale SA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. set a €51.00 ($54.26) price objective on shares of Societe Generale SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €45.12 ($48.00).

Societe Generale SA (EPA:GLE) opened at 43.185 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €46.13 and a 200 day moving average of €38.05. Societe Generale SA has a 52 week low of €25.00 and a 52 week high of €49.38. The company has a market cap of €34.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.140.

“Societe Generale SA (GLE) Given a €47.00 Price Target by S&P Global Analysts” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/15/societe-generale-sa-gle-given-a-47-00-price-target-by-sp-global-analysts.html.

About Societe Generale SA

Societe Generale SA is a financial services company. The Company is engaged in retail banking, corporate and investment banking, financial services, insurance, private banking and asset management. The Company’s core businesses are managed through three segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Societe Generale SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Societe Generale SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.