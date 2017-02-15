Societe Generale set a €72.00 ($76.60) price target on Airbus Group SE (EPA:EAD) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EAD. Jefferies Group LLC set a €75.00 ($79.79) price target on shares of Airbus Group SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG set a €78.00 ($82.98) price objective on shares of Airbus Group SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €72.50 ($77.13) price target on shares of Airbus Group SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

“Societe Generale Analysts Give Airbus Group SE (EAD) a €72.00 Price Target” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/15/societe-generale-analysts-give-airbus-group-se-ead-a-72-00-price-target.html.

Airbus Group SE Company Profile

Airbus Group SE, formerly Airbus Group NV, is a company based in the Netherlands that is active in the aerospace and defense industry. The Company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment focuses on the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of commercial jet aircraft and aircraft components, as well as on aircraft conversion and related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Group SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus Group SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.