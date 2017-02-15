Scotiabank Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Athabasca Oil Corp (ATH)

Scotiabank reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Athabasca Oil Corp (TSE:ATH) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. They currently have a C$2.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities set a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil Corp and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil Corp from C$2.65 to C$2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil Corp from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. RBC Capital Markets raised shares of Athabasca Oil Corp from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$1.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil Corp from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.36.

Shares of Athabasca Oil Corp (TSE:ATH) opened at 1.83 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $743.71 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44. Athabasca Oil Corp has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $2.14.

In other news, insider Rodrigo Sousa acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,750.00.

About Athabasca Oil Corp

Athabasca Oil Corporation is a Canada-based energy company, which is focused on the exploration for, and development and production of, light oil and liquids-rich natural gas from regions in northwestern Alberta, Canada, and bitumen from oil sands in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta, Canada.

