Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Stock Price Up 9.6% on Strong Earnings

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:STNG) shares rose 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 6,554,636 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st.

STNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America Corporation cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 52.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 7,445 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth $106,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 49.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 30,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 19.3% in the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 33,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $144,000.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $718.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc (Scorpio Tankers) is engaged in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the international shipping markets. The Company operates through four segments: Handymax, MR, Panamax/LR1 and Aframax/LR2. The Company’s fleet consists of approximately 78 tankers (over 18 LR2 tankers, approximately 14 Handymax tankers and over 46 MR tankers) with a weighted average age of approximately 1.5 years, and approximately 11 time chartered-in tankers, which it operates (approximately three LR2 tankers, a LR1 tanker, over four MR tankers and approximately three Handymax tankers), which it refers to collectively as its Operating Fleet.

