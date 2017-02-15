Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:STNG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 10,440,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 269% from the previous session’s volume of 2,829,560 shares.The stock last traded at $3.96 and had previously closed at $3.58.

The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business earned $105.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.95 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Scorpio Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $7.00 price target on Scorpio Tankers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank AG raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Scorpio Tankers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,112,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,186,000 after buying an additional 78,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,021,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,688,000 after buying an additional 142,519 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,859,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after buying an additional 178,740 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 2,179,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after buying an additional 607,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tricadia Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at $9,781,000.

The firm has a market capitalization of $718.97 million and a PE ratio of 18.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc (Scorpio Tankers) is engaged in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the international shipping markets. The Company operates through four segments: Handymax, MR, Panamax/LR1 and Aframax/LR2. The Company’s fleet consists of approximately 78 tankers (over 18 LR2 tankers, approximately 14 Handymax tankers and over 46 MR tankers) with a weighted average age of approximately 1.5 years, and approximately 11 time chartered-in tankers, which it operates (approximately three LR2 tankers, a LR1 tanker, over four MR tankers and approximately three Handymax tankers), which it refers to collectively as its Operating Fleet.

