Sanford C. Bernstein reissued their outperform rating on shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a GBX 3,900 ($48.74) price target on the stock.

CRDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($43.74) price target on shares of Croda International Plc in a report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Croda International Plc from GBX 3,150 ($39.37) to GBX 3,650 ($45.61) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) began coverage on Croda International Plc in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a GBX 3,325 ($41.55) target price for the company. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,419 ($42.73) target price on shares of Croda International Plc in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($43.74) target price on shares of Croda International Plc in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,418.31 ($42.72).

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) opened at 3376.00 on Thursday. Croda International Plc has a one year low of GBX 2,693.00 and a one year high of GBX 3,721.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,301.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,339.05.

“Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates Outperform Rating for Croda International Plc (CRDA)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/15/sanford-c-bernstein-reiterates-outperform-rating-for-croda-international-plc-crda.html.

About Croda International Plc

Croda International Plc is engaged in creating, making and selling specialty chemicals. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment focuses on ingredients for skin, hair, sun and color cosmetic products. Its portfolio includes anti-ageing ingredients for skin, conditioning agents for hair care and metal oxides for ultraviolet (UV) filters.

