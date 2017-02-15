Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates Outperform Rating for Centrica PLC (CNA)

Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) in a research report released on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a GBX 300 ($3.75) price target on the integrated energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CNA. Citigroup Inc. lowered Centrica PLC to a sell rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.19) target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Investec reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.25) target price on shares of Centrica PLC in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Centrica PLC from GBX 270 ($3.37) to GBX 255 ($3.19) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.12) target price on shares of Centrica PLC in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Centrica PLC from GBX 270 ($3.37) to GBX 280 ($3.50) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centrica PLC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 227.94 ($2.85).

Shares of Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) opened at 233.50 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 12.07 billion. Centrica PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 184.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 248.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 229.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 224.21.

In related news, insider Stephen Pusey purchased 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 203 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of £2,336.53 ($2,919.93). Also, insider Margherita D. Valle purchased 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £1,989 ($2,485.63). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,246 shares of company stock valued at $711,612.

About Centrica PLC

Centrica plc is an integrated energy company. The Company operates through three segments: International Downstream, International Upstream and Centrica Storage. It offers Hive Active Heating 2, which is an advancement of its smart thermostat. The International Downstream segment includes the operations of British Gas, Direct Energy and Bord Gais Energy.

