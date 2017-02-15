Salzgitter AG’s (SZG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG restated their buy rating on shares of Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Commerzbank Ag set a €22.00 ($23.40) target price on Salzgitter AG and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America Corporation set a €41.00 ($43.62) target price on Salzgitter AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays PLC set a €23.00 ($24.47) target price on Salzgitter AG and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($39.36) target price on Salzgitter AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DZ Bank AG reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Salzgitter AG in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Salzgitter AG has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €33.45 ($35.59).

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) opened at 37.729 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is €2.04 billion. Salzgitter AG has a 52-week low of €19.07 and a 52-week high of €37.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €35.15 and its 200 day moving average price is €30.98.

Salzgitter AG Company Profile

Salzgitter AG is a Germany-based producer of steel and steel products. The Company operates through five segments: The Strip Steel segment is composed of the operating companies Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH, Salzgitter Bauelemente GmbH, Salzgitter Europlatinen GmbH and Salzgitter Mannesmann Stahlservice GmbH and produces strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

