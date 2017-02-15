Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.47 ($0.01) per share on Monday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) opened at 2276.50 on Wednesday. The company’s market cap is GBX 184.44 billion. Royal Dutch Shell Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,465.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 2,403.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,312.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,130.74.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RDSB shares. Deutsche Bank AG set a GBX 2,220 ($27.74) target price on Royal Dutch Shell Plc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. HSBC Holdings plc restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,460 ($30.74) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($31.24) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on Royal Dutch Shell Plc from GBX 2,400 ($29.99) to GBX 2,450 ($30.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,325 ($29.06) price target (up previously from GBX 2,225 ($27.81)) on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell Plc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,365.05 ($29.56).

Royal Dutch Shell Plc Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc (Shell) is an independent oil and gas company. The Company explores for crude oil and natural gas across the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. The Company is engaged in the principal aspects of the oil and gas industry in approximately 70 countries.

