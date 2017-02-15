Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.47 on March 27th

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSA) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.47 ($0.01) per share on Monday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSA) opened at 2172.50 on Wednesday. Royal Dutch Shell Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,463.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 2,295.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,214.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,040.75.

In other news, insider Simon Henry sold 50,000 shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,163 ($27.03), for a total value of £1,081,500 ($1,351,537.12).

Several analysts have recently commented on RDSA shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($24.37) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc from GBX 2,600 ($32.49) to GBX 2,750 ($34.37) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($31.24) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($29.37) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays PLC increased their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc from GBX 2,600 ($32.49) to GBX 2,650 ($33.12) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,248.59 ($28.10).

About Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Royal Dutch Shell plc (Shell) is an independent oil and gas company, based in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Corporate. Upstream combines the operating segments Upstream International and Upstream Americas, which are engaged in searching for and recovering crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction and transportation of gas, the extraction of bitumen from oil sands and converting it into synthetic crude oil, and wind energy.

