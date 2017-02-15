Royal Bank Of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Arizona Mining Inc (AZ)

Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Arizona Mining Inc (TSE:AZ) in a report published on Friday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a C$4.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$3.75 price objective on shares of Arizona Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Arizona Mining in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities reiterated a speculative buy rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Arizona Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Arizona Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. boosted their price objective on shares of Arizona Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.04.

Arizona Mining (TSE:AZ) opened at 3.15 on Friday. Arizona Mining has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $3.49. The stock’s market cap is $748.93 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60.

Arizona Mining Company Profile

Arizona Mining Inc, formerly AZ Mining Inc, is a Canada-based junior resource company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and if warranted, development of natural mineral resource properties. It operates through mineral exploration and development segment. It is focused on the exploration and development of Hermosa Property.

