Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Varonis Systems, Inc. (VRNS) Price Target to $39.00

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Brean Capital restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Saturday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.75.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) opened at 27.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.59. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $32.05. The stock’s market capitalization is $732.59 million.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.63% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $54.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pitango Venture Capital Princi sold 28,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $871,065.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,908,164 shares in the company, valued at $89,629,614.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ohad Korkus sold 84,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $2,630,516.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 853,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,454,879.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 913,867 shares of company stock worth $27,608,500. 31.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the third quarter valued at about $8,831,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the third quarter valued at about $8,431,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the third quarter valued at about $6,935,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 228.1% in the third quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 285,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after buying an additional 198,310 shares during the period. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 378,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after buying an additional 146,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc (Varonis) provides a software platform that allows enterprises to analyze, secure, manage and utilize their unstructured data. The Company specializes in human-generated data, a type of unstructured data that includes an enterprise’s spreadsheets, word processing documents, presentations, audio files, video files, e-mails, text messages and any other data created by employees.

