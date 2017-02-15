Rio Tinto PLC (RIO) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $46.73, but opened at $45.41. Rio Tinto PLC shares last traded at $46.84, with a volume of 7,350,168 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $1.2582 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto PLC’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.96. This represents a dividend yield of 5.54%.

RIO has been the subject of several research reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto PLC in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto PLC in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto PLC from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. HSBC Holdings plc began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto PLC in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Rio Tinto PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

The company has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in Rio Tinto PLC during the third quarter worth about $25,050,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Rio Tinto PLC during the third quarter worth about $4,321,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rio Tinto PLC by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,774 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after buying an additional 12,370 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Rio Tinto PLC by 2,738.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,756,844 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,678,000 after buying an additional 1,694,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Rio Tinto PLC by 423.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 72,711 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 58,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto PLC

Rio Tinto plc is a mining company. The Company focuses on finding, mining, processing and marketing the Earth’s mineral resources. The Company’s segments include aluminum, copper and coal, diamonds and minerals, and iron ore. The Company’s aluminum business includes bauxite mines, alumina refineries and aluminum smelters.

