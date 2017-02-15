RetailMeNot, Inc. (SALE) Shares Up 15.6% on Strong Earnings

RetailMeNot, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALE)’s share price shot up 15.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 1,428,909 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. RetailMeNot had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SALE. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of RetailMeNot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of RetailMeNot in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RetailMeNot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of RetailMeNot in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Dougherty & Co lowered their target price on shares of RetailMeNot from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. RetailMeNot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RetailMeNot by 1.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Alpha Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RetailMeNot during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of RetailMeNot by 24.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of RetailMeNot during the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in RetailMeNot during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $501.93 million, a P/E ratio of 59.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82.

RetailMeNot Company Profile

RetailMeNot Inc operates a digital savings destination connecting consumers with retailers, restaurants and brands, both online and in-store. The Company’s marketplace features over 800,000 digital offers each month. The Company’s Websites, mobile applications, e-mail newsletters and alerts and social media presence enable consumers to search for, discover and redeem digital offers from retailers and brands.

