Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $50.20, but opened at $51.42. Restaurant Brands International shares last traded at $53.80, with a volume of 2,775,793 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QSR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 24th. Cowen and Company lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth about $190,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 6.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.00.

This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/15/restaurant-brands-international-inc-qsr-shares-gap-up-after-better-than-expected-earnings.html.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc is a quick service restaurant (QSR) company. The Company operates approximately 19,000 restaurants in over 100 countries and the United States territories. Its Burger King (BK) and Tim Hortons (TH) brands have similar franchised business models. The Company operates through two segments: TH, which includes all operations of its Tim Hortons brand and BK, which includes all operations of its Burger King brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.