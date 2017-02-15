Shares of Rennova Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNVA) are set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, February 23rd. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, February 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of Rennova Health (NASDAQ:RNVA) opened at 0.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.16. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.39 million. Rennova Health has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.16.

“Rennova Health, Inc. Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, February 23rd (RNVA)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/15/rennova-health-inc-stock-scheduled-to-reverse-split-on-thursday-february-23rd-rnva.html.

Rennova Health Company Profile

Rennova Health, Inc (Rennova), formerly CollabRx, Inc, is a provider of diagnostics and supportive software solutions to healthcare providers. The Company operates in three segments: clinical laboratory operations, supportive software solutions, and decision support and informatics operations. The Company is a healthcare enterprise that delivers products and services, including laboratory diagnostics, healthcare technology solutions, and revenue cycle management and intends to provide financial services, to medical providers.

Receive News & Ratings for Rennova Health Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rennova Health Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.