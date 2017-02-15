Raymond James Financial, Inc. Analysts Give Challenger Deep Resources Corp (CDE) a C$11.75 Price Target

Raymond James Financial, Inc. set a C$11.75 target price on Challenger Deep Resources Corp (TSE:CDE) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

About Challenger Deep Resources Corp

Coeur Mining, Inc is a gold and silver producer. The Company’s segments include Palmarejo complex, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf and San Bartolome mines, and Coeur Capital. The Company also a non-operating interest in the Endeavor mine in Australia in addition to royalties on the El Gallo complex in Mexico, the Zaruma mine in Ecuador, and the Correnso mine in New Zealand.

