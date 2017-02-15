Radware’s (RDWR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $18.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RDWR. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Radware in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson lowered Radware from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. upgraded Radware from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Radware currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.08.

Shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) opened at 15.97 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is $691.71 million. Radware has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $16.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.65.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business earned $51.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.75 million. Radware had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Radware will post $0.20 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDWR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Radware by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 179,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Radware by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 227,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 42,349 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Radware by 7.5% in the third quarter. Perkins Investment Management LLC now owns 1,626,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,347,000 after buying an additional 114,056 shares in the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Radware by 22.5% in the third quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 249,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 45,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Radware by 33.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,924,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,440,000 after buying an additional 483,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. is a provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions. The Company’s solutions incorporate Distributed Denial of Service protection, Web application firewall (WAF) and Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) technologies to enable its customers to provide cyber-attack mitigation solutions for a range of applications.

