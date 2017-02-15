Q4 2016 EPS Estimates for Raging River Exploration Inc (RRX) Decreased by Analyst

Raging River Exploration Inc (TSE:RRX) – Beacon Securities dropped their Q4 2016 earnings per share estimates for shares of Raging River Exploration in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Beacon Securities analyst L. Dunkley now forecasts that the firm will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RRX. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Raging River Exploration in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upped their price target on shares of Raging River Exploration from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Raging River Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Raging River Exploration from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Raging River Exploration from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.75.

This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze.

Raging River Exploration (TSE:RRX) opened at 9.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 217.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.47. Raging River Exploration has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $11.87.

In related news, Director Neil Jack Roszell bought 100,000 shares of Raging River Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$900,000.00. Also, Director Kevin Olson bought 10,000 shares of Raging River Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.29 per share, with a total value of C$92,900.00.

