PZ Cussons plc (PZC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.67 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) opened at 312.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 325.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 334.30. PZ Cussons plc has a one year low of GBX 250.10 and a one year high of GBX 374.60. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.31 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PZC shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 345 ($4.31) price target on shares of PZ Cussons plc in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons plc in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Numis Securities Ltd upgraded shares of PZ Cussons plc to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 324 ($4.05) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. HSBC Holdings plc restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.50) target price on shares of PZ Cussons plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Investec restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 394 ($4.92) target price on shares of PZ Cussons plc in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 353.60 ($4.42).

In other PZ Cussons plc news, insider Caroline Silver purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 305 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of £30,500 ($38,115.47).

PZ Cussons plc Company Profile

PZ Cussons Plc is a United Kingdom-based consumer products company. The principal activities of the Company are manufacturing and distribution of soaps, detergents, toiletries, beauty products, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, and nutritional products. The Company’s segments include Africa, Asia and Europe.

