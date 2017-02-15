Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Prospect Capital Corporation in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prospect Capital Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Prospect Capital Corporation in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Prospect Capital Corporation in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.31.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) opened at 9.30 on Monday. Prospect Capital Corporation has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average is $8.26.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Prospect Capital Corporation had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 47.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prospect Capital Corporation will post $0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.75%. Prospect Capital Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 101.01%.

“Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/15/prospect-capital-corporation-psec-rating-increased-to-b-at-thestreet.html.

In related news, CFO Brian H. Oswald bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.18 per share, with a total value of $40,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 485,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital Corporation by 8.1% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,382,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,494,000 after buying an additional 227,300 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital Corporation during the third quarter valued at $910,000. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation by 19.8% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 107,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 17,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation by 40.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 66,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 19,163 shares in the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prospect Capital Corporation

Prospect Capital Corporation is a financial services company. The Company primarily lends to and invests in middle market privately held companies. The Company is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.