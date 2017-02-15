Phillips 66 (PSX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) opened at 79.98 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $73.67 and a one year high of $90.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.56. The company has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post $4.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSX. RBC Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays PLC lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.61.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 3,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $314,940.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lawrence Michael Ziemba sold 101,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $8,686,723.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,996 shares in the company, valued at $9,717,019.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,810 shares of company stock worth $15,498,105 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is an energy manufacturing and logistics company with midstream, chemicals, refining and marketing, and specialties businesses. The Company operates its business through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment includes its equity investment in DCP Midstream , LLC (DCP Midstream) and its investment in Phillips 66 Partners LP.

