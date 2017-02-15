Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) in a research report released on Thursday. They currently have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut shares of Paycom Software from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.36.

Shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) opened at 52.20 on Thursday. Paycom Software has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $52.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.54 and a beta of 1.71.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company earned $87.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.43 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post $1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Chad R. Richison bought 25,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,143,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 27.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 181,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth $10,215,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth $493,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 13.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc (Paycom) is a provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solution delivered as software as a service (SaaS). The Company’s solution is based on a system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources (HR) management applications.

