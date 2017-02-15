Charles Stanley Group plc (LON:CAY) insider Paul Abberley bought 49 shares of Charles Stanley Group plc stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 305 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of £149.45 ($186.77).

Charles Stanley Group plc (LON:CAY) opened at 320.25 on Wednesday. Charles Stanley Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 235.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 334.75. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 162.31 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 294.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 293.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

“Paul Abberley Buys 49 Shares of Charles Stanley Group plc (CAY) Stock” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/15/paul-abberley-buys-49-shares-of-charles-stanley-group-plc-cay-stock.html.

CAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.87) price objective on shares of Charles Stanley Group plc in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Charles Stanley Group plc to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 290 ($3.62) to GBX 305 ($3.81) in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Charles Stanley Group plc Company Profile

Charles Stanley Group PLC is an investment company. The Company provides investment management services, financial planning and pension administration. The Company’s segments are Investment Management Services, Asset Management, Financial Planning, Charles Stanley Direct and Support functions. The Investment Management Services division provides personal investment services to individuals, companies, trusts and charities and includes platform dealing, custody and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and individual savings account (ISA) administration services.

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Stanley Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Stanley Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.