Owens Corning’s (OC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC) in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Owens Corning has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.11.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) opened at 57.58 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a one year low of $40.43 and a one year high of $58.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.12 and a 200 day moving average of $52.94.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post $3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Thaman sold 226,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $12,565,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 693,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,497,630.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 100.0% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Owens Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Owens Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning is a holding company, which is engaged in the business of composite and building materials systems. The Company’s products range from glass fiber used to reinforce composite materials for transportation, electronics, marine, infrastructure, wind-energy and other markets to insulation and roofing for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

