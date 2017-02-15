Organovo Holdings, Inc. (ONVO) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $3.13, but opened at $3.19. Organovo Holdings shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 2,394,681 shares.

Specifically, CEO Keith Murphy sold 50,000 shares of Organovo Holdings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $186,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $365,750. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. assumed coverage on Organovo Holdings in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organovo Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Organovo Holdings in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Organovo Holdings in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Organovo Holdings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.45.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63.

Organovo Holdings (NASDAQ:ONVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm earned $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Organovo Holdings had a negative net margin of 911.80% and a negative return on equity of 60.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 248.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Organovo Holdings, Inc. will post ($0.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Organovo Holdings by 374.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 39,450 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Organovo Holdings by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 31,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Organovo Holdings by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 69,800 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Organovo Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $1,547,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Organovo Holdings by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 14,194 shares during the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

