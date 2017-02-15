O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) PT Raised to $304.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $296.00 to $304.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $307.55.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) opened at 269.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.69. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $248.02 and a 12-month high of $292.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $272.37 and its 200 day moving average is $276.20.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post $12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.03, for a total value of $1,350,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,223,381.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total value of $1,166,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,737.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,300 shares of company stock worth $16,588,361. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 172.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $617,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a specialty retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States. The Company offers its products to both do-it-yourself (DIY) and professional service provider customers. Its stores’ product line includes new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature control and engine parts; maintenance items, such as filters, lighting, engine additives and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers and truck accessories.

