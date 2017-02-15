On Assignment, Inc. (ASGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

On Assignment, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASGN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company earned $620.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On Assignment updated its Q1 guidance to $0.56-0.60 EPS.

On Assignment (NASDAQ:ASGN) opened at 45.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 26.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.04. On Assignment has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $47.46.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. RBC Capital Markets set a $51.00 price objective on On Assignment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded On Assignment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Avondale Partners cut On Assignment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a $44.00 price objective on On Assignment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

In related news, CEO Peter T. Dameris sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $47,606.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,789,199.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey E. Veatch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $4,503,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 847,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,157,971.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,826 shares of company stock valued at $9,188,765 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in On Assignment by 251.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 12,091 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in On Assignment by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in On Assignment by 0.8% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,491,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,101,000 after buying an additional 11,965 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in On Assignment by 10.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in On Assignment by 30.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter.

On Assignment, Inc is a global provider of in-demand, skilled professionals in the technology, life sciences and creative sectors. The Company matches resumes with job descriptions to match people they know into positions they understand for temporary, contract-to-hire, and direct hire assignments. It operates through two segments.

