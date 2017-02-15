Nivalis Therapeutics, Inc. (NVLS) Stock Price Up 5.5% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Nivalis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLS) shares rose 5.5% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 1,023,720 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS.

NVLS has been the subject of several research reports. Vetr raised Nivalis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nivalis Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Nivalis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Nivalis Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded shares of Nivalis Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Nivalis Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.07.

In other Nivalis Therapeutics news, EVP R Michael Carruthers purchased 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $50,160.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,160. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Nivalis Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nivalis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Nivalis Therapeutics by 29.8% in the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 85,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 19,629 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nivalis Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s market capitalization is $38.86 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $4.96.

“Nivalis Therapeutics, Inc. (NVLS) Stock Price Up 5.5% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/15/nivalis-therapeutics-inc-nvls-stock-price-up-5-5-after-better-than-expected-earnings.html.

Nivalis Therapeutics Company Profile

Nivalis Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company discovers, develops and commercializes product candidates for patients with cystic fibrosis (CF). It focuses on utilizing its S-nitrosoglutathione reductase (GSNOR) inhibitor portfolio to develop therapeutics for other diseases.

