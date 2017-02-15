Nick Bray Sells 46,209 Shares of Sophos Ltd (SOPH) Stock

Sophos Ltd (LON:SOPH) insider Nick Bray sold 46,209 shares of Sophos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.52), for a total transaction of £130,309.38 ($162,846.01).

Shares of Sophos Ltd (LON:SOPH) opened at 290.00 on Wednesday. Sophos Ltd has a 1-year low of GBX 146.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 291.60. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.31 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 267.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 252.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sophos in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.50) target price on shares of Sophos in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 256 ($3.20) target price on shares of Sophos in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sophos in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co lifted their target price on shares of Sophos from GBX 320 ($4.00) to GBX 340 ($4.25) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 319.29 ($3.99).

Sophos Company Profile

Sophos Limited is a United Kingdom-based cyber security company. The Company is engaged in the provision of information technology (IT) security solutions. Its security suites protect organizations by defending against known and unknown malware, spyware, intrusions, unwanted applications, spam, policy abuse and data leakage while providing network access control (NAC).

