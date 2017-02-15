Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $8.00 price target on shares of Newpark Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Loop Capital raised shares of Newpark Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen and Company downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Newpark Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.59.

Shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) opened at 8.25 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is $698.62 million. Newpark Resources has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average is $7.30.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company earned $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.77 million. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Newpark Resources will post ($0.01) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NR. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Newpark Resources during the third quarter valued at $822,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Newpark Resources by 17.4% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 45,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in Newpark Resources by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 294,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Newpark Resources during the third quarter valued at $3,711,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Newpark Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 349,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc is an oil and gas supplier. The Company provides products and services to the oil and gas exploration (E&P) industry. The Company operates its business through two segments: Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Company’s Fluids Systems segment offers customized solutions, including technical drilling projects involving subsurface conditions, such as horizontal, directional, geologically deep or deep water drilling.

