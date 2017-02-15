National Retail Properties (NNN) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.42-2.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.47.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. FBR & Co set a $52.00 price target on National Retail Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America Corporation lowered National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised National Retail Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.30.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) opened at 44.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.39. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $39.86 and a one year high of $53.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.32.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company earned $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post $1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 144.45%.

In related news, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $148,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,809.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

“National Retail Properties (NNN) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/15/national-retail-properties-nnn-updates-fy17-earnings-guidance.html.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company acquires, owns, invests in and develops properties that are leased primarily to retail tenants under long-term net leases and are held for investment. The Company owns over 2,050 Properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 24,964,000 square feet, located in approximately 50 states.

