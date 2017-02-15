N+1 Singer Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Avon Rubber plc (AVON)

N+1 Singer restated their buy rating on shares of Avon Rubber plc (LON:AVON) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

AVON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Panmure Gordon reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.00) price target on shares of Avon Rubber plc in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Peel Hunt increased their price target on Avon Rubber plc from GBX 1,025 ($12.81) to GBX 1,150 ($14.37) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Shares of Avon Rubber plc (LON:AVON) opened at 1018.00 on Thursday. Avon Rubber plc has a 52-week low of GBX 718.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,125.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,034.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 980.69. The company’s market cap is GBX 308.49 million.

In other news, insider Chloe Ponsonby purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,021 ($12.76) per share, for a total transaction of £10,210 ($12,759.31). Also, insider Andrew Lewis sold 27,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,020 ($12.75), for a total value of £278,327.40 ($347,822.29).

About Avon Rubber plc

Avon Rubber p.l.c. is engaged in the design, test and manufacturing specialist products from various sites. The Company operates in two segments: Protection & Defence, and Dairy. It operates out of Europe and the United States. Its Protection & Defence segment consists of a range of respiratory products.

