N+1 Singer Increases Amino Technologies Plc (AMO) Price Target to GBX 215

Amino Technologies Plc (LON:AMO) had its price objective increased by N+1 Singer from GBX 191 ($2.39) to GBX 215 ($2.69) in a research note released on Thursday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMO. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Amino Technologies Plc from GBX 200 ($2.50) to GBX 220 ($2.75) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. FinnCap restated a corporate rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.50) price target on shares of Amino Technologies Plc in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of Amino Technologies Plc (LON:AMO) opened at 190.50 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 135.98 million. Amino Technologies Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 100.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 195.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 181.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 159.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a GBX 4.66 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Amino Technologies Plc’s previous dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.

In other news, insider Donald McGarva purchased 7,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £14,985.60 ($18,727.32).

About Amino Technologies Plc

Amino Technologies Plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in developing a range of products and solutions designed to help broadband network operators deliver entertainment and associated connected home services to the consumer. The Company and its subsidiaries specialize in Internet protocol television (IPTV) software technologies and hardware platforms that enable delivery of digital programming and interactivity over IP networks.

