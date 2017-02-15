Mosaic Company (The) (MOS) Given a $25.00 Price Target by Barclays PLC Analysts

Mosaic Company (The) (NYSE:MOS) received a $25.00 price objective from analysts at Barclays PLC in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays PLC’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 26.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MOS. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Mosaic Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen and Company upgraded shares of Mosaic Company (The) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Mosaic Company (The) from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic Company (The) from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Mosaic Company (The) from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.54 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.87.

Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) opened at 34.02 on Tuesday. Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $34.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average of $27.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.29.

Mosaic Company (The) (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. Mosaic Company (The) had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mosaic Company will post $1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Mosaic Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.95%.

In other news, Director Emery N. Koenig acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.35 per share, with a total value of $97,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,301.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic Company (The) by 232.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,836,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,772,000 after buying an additional 4,082,006 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic Company (The) during the third quarter valued at $78,272,000. CI Global Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic Company (The) during the second quarter valued at $83,140,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic Company (The) by 24.9% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,219,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,829,000 after buying an additional 1,240,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic Company (The) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,523,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,615,000 after buying an additional 1,206,478 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Company (The) Company Profile

The Mosaic Company is a producer and marketer of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The Company’s segments include Phosphates, Potash and International Distribution. Its Phosphates Segment sells phosphate-based crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients throughout North America and internationally.

