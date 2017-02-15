Mizuho Lowers GrubHub Inc. (GRUB) to Neutral

Mizuho downgraded shares of GrubHub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning. Mizuho currently has $42.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $45.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of GrubHub from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of GrubHub from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of GrubHub from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Shares of GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) opened at 36.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.66 and a beta of 1.86. GrubHub has a 52 week low of $21.29 and a 52 week high of $44.58.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc (Grubhub) is a provider of an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders. The Company connects more than 40,000 local restaurants with diners in more than 1,000 cities across the United States. For restaurants, Grubhub generates higher margin takeout orders at full menu prices.

