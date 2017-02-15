Midstates Petroleum Company Inc (MPO) Short Interest Down 42.3% in January

Midstates Petroleum Company Inc (NYSE:MPO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,215 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the January 13th total of 59,337 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,788 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of Midstates Petroleum Company (NYSE:MPO) opened at 20.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $504.35 million. Midstates Petroleum Company has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPO. Fir Tree Inc. purchased a new position in Midstates Petroleum Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,592,000. GLG LLC purchased a new position in Midstates Petroleum Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,564,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Midstates Petroleum Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,620,000. Scepter Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Midstates Petroleum Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,296,000. Finally, Sound Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Midstates Petroleum Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,112,000.

About Midstates Petroleum Company

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company operates oil and natural gas properties, and is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. It is focused on the application of drilling and completion techniques in oil and basins in the onshore United States.

