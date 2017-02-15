Mattioli Woods plc (MTW) Insider Sells £154,200 in Stock

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) insider Murray Beveridge Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 771 ($9.64), for a total transaction of £154,200 ($192,701.82).

Shares of Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) opened at 785.00 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 198.72 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 777.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 720.77. Mattioli Woods plc has a 52 week low of GBX 566.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 805.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 0.59%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTW shares. FinnCap upgraded shares of Mattioli Woods plc to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.62) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. N+1 Singer restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 712 ($8.90) target price on shares of Mattioli Woods plc in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 735 ($9.19) target price on shares of Mattioli Woods plc in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 735 ($9.19) target price on shares of Mattioli Woods plc in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods plc in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 758 ($9.47).

Mattioli Woods plc Company Profile

Mattioli Woods plc is engaged in the provision of pension consulting and administration, wealth management, asset management and employee benefits consultancy. The Company’s segments include Pension consultancy and administration; Investment and asset management; Property management, and Employee benefits.

