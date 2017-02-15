Matrix Service Company (MTRX) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MTRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matrix Service Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Avondale Partners lowered shares of Matrix Service Company from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) opened at 17.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.31. Matrix Service Company has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average is $19.60.

Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Matrix Service Company had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm earned $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Matrix Service Company will post $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Matrix Service Company news, insider James P. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $195,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,773.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley J. Rinehart sold 8,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $183,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,536 shares of company stock worth $1,562,225 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRX. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Matrix Service Company during the second quarter worth about $7,418,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Matrix Service Company by 1,287.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 254,745 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Matrix Service Company by 13.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,631,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,608,000 after buying an additional 197,152 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Matrix Service Company by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,845,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,895,000 after buying an additional 188,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Matrix Service Company by 65.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after buying an additional 161,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About Matrix Service Company

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, mining and minerals markets. The Company’s segments include Electrical Infrastructure, Oil Gas & Chemical, Storage Solutions and Industrial.

