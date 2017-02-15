Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) Given Top Pick Rating at RBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets restated their top pick rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) in a research note released on Thursday. RBC Capital Markets currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific Corporation from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson upgraded Louisiana-Pacific Corporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America Corporation downgraded Louisiana-Pacific Corporation from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Louisiana-Pacific Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) opened at 23.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.39. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $23.73.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company earned $550 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post $1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/15/louisiana-pacific-corporation-lpx-given-top-pick-rating-at-rbc-capital-markets.html.

In other Louisiana-Pacific Corporation news, Director Kurt M. Landgraf sold 3,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $88,418.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Bradley Southern sold 10,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $218,706.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,068.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,195 shares of company stock worth $3,041,872. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 342,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after buying an additional 142,740 shares in the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,161,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation by 2,253.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,036,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,624,000 after buying an additional 992,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is a manufacturer of building products. The Company’s products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures. The Company operates in four segments: North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Siding, Engineered Wood Products (EWP) and South America.

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.