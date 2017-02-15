Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for CLS Holdings plc (CLI)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) in a research note released on Thursday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,900 ($23.74) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CLI. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.00) price target on shares of CLS Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Panmure Gordon raised their price target on CLS Holdings plc from GBX 2,016 ($25.19) to GBX 2,052 ($25.64) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Shares of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) opened at 1643.00 on Thursday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 676.11 million. CLS Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,125.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,760.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,576.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,544.50.

In related news, insider Philip Mortstedt purchased 1,000 shares of CLS Holdings plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,590 ($19.87) per share, for a total transaction of £15,900 ($19,870.03).

CLS Holdings plc Company Profile

CLS Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based investment property company, which is involved in the investment, management and development of commercial properties, and in other investments. The Company invests primarily in office buildings. It operates in two divisions: Investment Property and Other Investments.

