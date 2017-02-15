Liberty Media Corporation (LSXMK) Given $42.50 Average Price Target by Analysts

Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ:LSXMK) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. Liberty Media Corporation’s rating score has declined by 60% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $42.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.32 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Liberty Media Corporation an industry rank of 197 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Media Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Liberty Media Corporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Liberty Media Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 167,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after buying an additional 24,440 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 78,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,135,000. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 122,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 28,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ:LSXMK) opened at 35.63 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $11.94 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.04. Liberty Media Corporation has a 1-year low of $28.04 and a 1-year high of $36.56.

About Liberty Media Corporation

Liberty Media Corporation (Liberty) owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the media and entertainment industries. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, the Company principally operates in North America. Its principal businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRIUS XM) and the Braves Holdings, LLC (Braves Holdings), and its equity affiliate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc (Live Nation).

