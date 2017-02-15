Lennox International, Inc. (LII) Price Target Raised to $171.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $171.00 in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.89.

Shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII) opened at 160.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.32 and its 200-day moving average is $155.02. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.10. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $119.75 and a 12-month high of $164.93.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.07. The business earned $897 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.46 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 6,021.68%. Lennox International’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lennox International will post $7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

"Lennox International, Inc. (LII) Price Target Raised to $171.00 at Stifel Nicolaus"

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

In related news, CAO Roy A. Rumbough sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.43, for a total value of $91,042.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,105 shares in the company, valued at $329,285.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Moon sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.69, for a total transaction of $889,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,308,106.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,192 shares of company stock worth $3,547,398 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Trust Co. raised its position in Lennox International by 16.0% in the third quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. purchased a new position in Lennox International during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Lennox International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Lennox International by 8.7% in the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Lennox International by 14.7% in the third quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc (LII) is a global provider of climate control solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) markets. The Company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling; Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

