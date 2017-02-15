Leerink Swann Boosts WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) Price Target to $170.00

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) had its price target increased by Leerink Swann from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Thursday. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on WellCare Health Plans from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays PLC raised their price target on WellCare Health Plans from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price target on WellCare Health Plans from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a hold rating on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered WellCare Health Plans from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.83.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) opened at 142.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.13 and a 200-day moving average of $126.61. WellCare Health Plans has a 52 week low of $81.83 and a 52 week high of $151.93.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.51. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that WellCare Health Plans will post $6.41 EPS for the current year.

“Leerink Swann Boosts WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) Price Target to $170.00” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/15/leerink-swann-boosts-wellcare-health-plans-inc-wcg-price-target-to-170-00.html.

In related news, Director Paul E. Weaver sold 3,000 shares of WellCare Health Plans stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.83, for a total transaction of $386,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 53.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,206,000 after buying an additional 92,598 shares during the period. DIAM Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 56.7% in the third quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 94,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,020,000 after buying an additional 34,065 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in WellCare Health Plans during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,350,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 30.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,988,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,789,000 after buying an additional 462,749 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 385.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 116,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,619,000 after buying an additional 92,355 shares during the period.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc is a managed care company focused on government-sponsored managed care services, primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage (MA) and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs) to families, children, seniors and individuals with complex medical needs. The Company’s segments include Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans and Medicare PDPs.

Receive News & Ratings for WellCare Health Plans Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WellCare Health Plans Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.