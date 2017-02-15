Kathryn Mikells Purchases 9 Shares of Diageo plc (DGE) Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Kathryn Mikells acquired 9 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,245 ($28.06) per share, for a total transaction of £202.05 ($252.50).

Kathryn Mikells also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 10th, Kathryn Mikells acquired 7 shares of Diageo plc stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,175 ($27.18) per share, for a total transaction of £152.25 ($190.26).

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) opened at 2240.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,165.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,132.61. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,737.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 2,286.50. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 56.26 billion.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a GBX 23.70 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DGE shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,370 ($29.62) price target on shares of Diageo plc in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a GBX 2,185 ($27.31) price target on shares of Diageo plc and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($28.74) price target on shares of Diageo plc in a research note on Sunday, November 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo plc in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.49) price target on shares of Diageo plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,283.42 ($28.54).

About Diageo plc

Diageo PLC is an alcoholic beverage company. The Company operates in various categories, including spirits and beer. Its geographic segments include North America; Europe, Russia and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean, and Asia Pacific. Its principal products includes Scotch whisky, Gin, Vodka, Rum, Beer, Irish Cream Liqueur, Wine, Raki, Tequila, Canadian Whisky, American Whiskey, Progressive Adult Beverages, Cachaca, Brandy and Ready to Drink.

