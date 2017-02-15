J P Morgan Chase & Co Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for HeidelbergCement AG (HEI)

HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €103.00 ($109.57) target price on HeidelbergCement AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Commerzbank Ag set a €79.00 ($84.04) price target on HeidelbergCement AG and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays PLC set a €78.00 ($82.98) price target on HeidelbergCement AG and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €93.00 ($98.94) price target on HeidelbergCement AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €97.00 ($103.19) price target on HeidelbergCement AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €89.67 ($95.39).

HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) opened at 86.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €87.92 and its 200-day moving average is €84.18. HeidelbergCement AG has a 12 month low of €63.68 and a 12 month high of €94.42. The stock has a market capitalization of €17.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.85.

HeidelbergCement AG Company Profile

Heidelbergcement AG is a Germany-based building materials company. Its products are used for the construction of houses, infrastructure and commercial and industrial facilities. The Company operates through for segments: Cements, Aggregates, Ready-Mixed Concrete-Asphalt and Service- Joint Ventures – Other.

