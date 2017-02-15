J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €76.00 ($80.85) price target on Vinci SA (EPA:DG) in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €83.00 ($88.30) target price on Vinci SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €77.00 ($81.91) target price on Vinci SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €73.00 ($77.66) target price on Vinci SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays PLC set a €81.00 ($86.17) price objective on Vinci SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($67.02) price objective on Vinci SA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Vinci SA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €74.33 ($79.08).

Vinci SA (EPA:DG) opened at 68.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of €38.48 billion and a PE ratio of 15.36. Vinci SA has a 52-week low of €49.93 and a 52-week high of €69.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of €65.63 and a 200 day moving average of €65.59.

“J P Morgan Chase & Co Analysts Give Vinci SA (DG) a €76.00 Price Target” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/15/j-p-morgan-chase-76-00-price-target.html.

Vinci SA Company Profile

Vinci SA is a France-based company involved in construction and engineering. It designs, builds, finances and manages facilities such as transport systems, public and private buildings, urban developments, and water, energy and communication networks. It divides its business into two sectors: concessions and contracting.

